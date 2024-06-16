Take a look inside new Telford Centre restaurant which opens this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

And the Shropshire Star was given a sneak peek inside to see what visitors can expect from the surroundings.

Located in unit 2/3of Telford Centre's Southern Quarter, Southwater Way, the team at Umami are promising 'a unique and luxurious dining experience'.

Umami celebrates favoured cuisines and dynamic flavours from around the globe.

Diners will have a choice of some 100 cross-cultural dishes that showcase the best of Chinese, Italian, Indian, and Malaysian culinary traditions.

With various dining styles available, diners can enjoy indulgent all-you-can-eat buffet featuring dishes such as Mongolian Stir-Fried Lamb and Indian Saag Aloo and interactive cooking demonstrations from Umami's talented chefs.

The chefs fry up a sizzling selection of fresh salmon, steak, and tiger prawns at their live teppanyaki stations.

The venue also offers a wide selection of refreshments and exciting array of cakes and fresh desserts.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Umami World Kitchen to Telford," said a spokesperson for Umami World Kitchen."

"Our goal is to create an unforgettable dining experience that combines the best of Eastern and Western culinary traditions in a luxurious yet welcoming setting."

To find out more, visit www.umamirestaurants.co.uk.