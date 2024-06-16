Decision taken in long-running saga for planned north Shropshire traveller site

In the latest chapter of a long-running saga over a change of use for the parcel of land around three miles from Ellesmere, Shropshire Council said not enough information had been provided to address concerns over access to and from the site during “peak flood events”.

Applicant Ms Roberts had applied to build four caravan pitches alongside several utility buildings in addition to the site’s existing use as horse stabling.

The application was a resubmission of a scheme lodged in 2022, which was withdrawn last year, with the number of pitches revised down to four from five. The council had previously instigated enforcement action against a mobile home sited on the land in May 2019.

A supporting statement supplied with the application said the site would help to meet a shortfall of traveller pitches in the area, which should weigh in its favour.