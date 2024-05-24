The New Saints' legendary captain bids farewell after 15 years

Marriott collected 26 trophies across all competitions at the Park Hall Stadium and leaves as the most decorated player in TNS history, with 12 JD Cymru Premier titles, seven JD Welsh Cups and seven League Cups.

The 34-year-old, who scored 24 goals in over 500 appearances, led TNS to an invincible league title and the Welsh League Cup this term.

The left-back joined from neighbours Wrexham in 2009 and went onto make 47 appearances in European competition, including 25 outings in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

After announcing his departure, Marriott said he has lived the dream at TNS.

“All good things come to an end,” he revealed. “TNS have enabled me to live my dream of playing football every day for a living, which I will always be forever grateful for.

“I have travelled to some amazing places and met some fantastic people in my 15 years at the club.

“I have enjoyed lots more ups than downs and learned valuable life lessons that will help me in the future.

“Signing with TNS as a 19-year-old kid, now at 34, I am ready for the next chapter in my football career and also working life in the medical field of Physiotherapy.

“I played alongside some people I would class as lifelone friends and I would also like to thank all the manager, coaches and backroom staff I have worked with during my time at the club.

“It was an honour to captain the club and lead the lads out in some huge European ties which I will look back on with great pride.

“Good luck for the future to everybody at the club.”

TNS chairman, Mike Harris added: “The word legend is used far too often in the game in this day and age but Chris Marriott encompasses the meaning of the word and has made an incredible contribution to the club during his 15 years with us.

“On the field, he has been a permanent fixture in our continued success, lifting so many trophies and being an influential figure in many moments that will go down in club history.”