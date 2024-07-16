TNS ease through to Champions League second qualifying round

Craig Harrison's side took a 3-0 lead out for the away leg - with Brad Young bagging a double.

And it was the Saints' marksman, who is reportedly being tracked by Championship outfit Bristol City, who had the Saints in front in the second leg.

He fired home in the 22nd minute to put the Saints into a commanding 4-0 lead across the two legs.

The home side did pull one back late on but the Saints had already wrapped up the tie and will now face Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in Hungary next week.