The Saints advanced past FK Decic to face the Hungarian champions - and went into the clash as clear underdogs.

And they found themselves 3-0 down inside just 24 minutes.

Mali winger Adama Traore opened the scoring just 14 minutes in - before the home side scored twice in three minutes.

Traore latched onto a Raul Gustavo pass to make it two - before midfielder Kristoffer Zachariassen guided a cross into the bottom corner.

The Saints rallied before the break as Danny Davies fired just wide before Jordan Williams rattled the crossbar.

But after the break the home onslaught continued as Traore headed in a third before Marquinhos fired home a fifth from the spot.

It was almost even worse for the Saints but Zachariassen saw an effort ruled out for offside - before substitute Declan McManus missed a golden chance for a late consolation.

Barring a miracle in Oswestry next week the Saints will drop into the Europa League third qualifying round, where they will meet either Cypriot side APOEL or Moldova’s FC Petrocub.