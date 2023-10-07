TNS move to add Jordan Marshall to their ranks

Jordan Marshall

The former Dundee and Carlisle left-back has agreed a two-year contract with the Cymru Premier leaders.

Marshall joins having most recently played for Dundee, where he racked up 124 appearances across the Scottish Premiership and Championship during a four-season stay.

The 26-year-old boasts plenty of experience having made 289 career appearances his time with Dundee and Queen of the South. The Newcastle-born defender came through the ranks at EFL League One side Carlisle United.

With TNS unbeaten and still fighting on four fronts in their hunt for more domestic success, Marshall will be keen to hit the ground running and build on the momentum Craig Harrison’s side have generated so far this term.

Speaking following his Marshall said: “I am thrilled to have joined The New Saints, they are a team that has a DNA of success so I’m excited to be here.

“The team is filled with plenty of quality across the pitch and the results so far this season show that. I can’t wait to get playing with all the lads and win as many trophies as possible this season.

“The club consistently plays in Europe too which was a big reason for the move, I want to test myself at the highest level and help the club continue to progress in those competitions.”

Saints head coach Harrison is delighted to landed Marshall and increased his selection options.

“Jordan is a very good player and at this moment in time, with Billy Kirkman out on loan, we’ve currently only got one natural left-back in Chris Marriott,” said Harrison. “His signing will add more competition for places within the squad, as he also has the ability to play in the centre of defence and on the left of the midfield.

“We know Jordan well, having played against us in the SPFL Trust Trophy last season.