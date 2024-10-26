Morgan Feeney proud to take on Shrewsbury lead role

The 25-year-old joined Salop last summer after turning down a contract from his previous club Carlisle United.

Feeney made 38 appearances in his debut season in Shropshire and this campaign, when club captain Winchester has missed out through injury, the defender has had the armband.

And he says it is a ‘privilege’ to skipper a club he feels ‘really connected’ to.

“I have done it before, it is something that I take great pride in,” Feeney said.

“It is an honour when Winni (Carl Winchester) is not available or not playing to take that on. It is a privilege to captain the club and wear the armband for the club.