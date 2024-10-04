Bolton v Shrewsbury: Games are not getting any easier for struggling Town

Salop have not got a point on the road yet this campaign, and despite Ian Evatt’s side having had an inconsistent start to the season, they are still a big club for the third tier of English football.

One of the big issues Paul Hurst’s side have faced is their lack of goals – they have netted just six times in the league and in five of their games they have failed to score.

Their lack of attempts on goal was apparent in the second half of their 2-0 defeat to Stockport on Tuesday evening in

Shropshire.

“I want us to have more attempts at goal if we can,” Hurst said when asked about his side’s lack of goals. “But I think if you looked at Stockport’s defensive record they have not given up too much.

“I know Orient scored four against them, but in general if you look at the statistics, they have been strong defensively.

“I think we get into good positions but then it is the quality. Now, that is easy to stand and say and players have to try and produce that.”

Town are in a tough spot, there is no getting away from that, but Hurst says he cannot criticise the work-rate of his players.

He said: “I cannot criticise them and say they did not try the other night or say they were really poor because I honestly don’t think that was the case.

“But there is no doubt we came out on the wrong side of the result, and the important parts that matter.

“I would love us to be pepper the goalkeeper, as I said I felt we did a lot of good things.”

Meanwhile, Josh Kayode is closing in on a return to action, but he will not be fit for the trip to Lancashire at the weekend.

The 24-year-old scored his first goal for Shrewsbury in their Carabao Cup victory over Notts County back in August.

But the striker, who arrived from League One rivals Rotherham in the summer, has not featured since Salop’s 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham under-21s.

And Hurst says Kayode is closing in on a return after he picked up his rehabilitation from a calf

injury.

He said: “He is out on the grass and by that, I mean it is progress from being in the gym and doing work.

“I think everything is good in terms of what the initial thought process was and the recovery time and schedule for return.

“So fingers crossed that can keep going.

“He won’t be any good for Saturday. The week after? I am not sure in all honesty.

“Hopefully by that stage, we will have seen him out on the grass and he will have got a few sessions outside under his belt that certainly will edge him closer to a

return.”

Bolton got a valuable 4-0 victory at Northampton on Tuesday night.