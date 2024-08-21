Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury rating v Fulham U21s

Toby Savin

The Salop number one produced a superb save to deny Callumn Osmand from the penalty spot, but could do very little with either goal.

Unfortunate 7

Luca Hoole

It has not been an easy start to life in Shropshire for Hoole. It was a tough afternoon against Posh and he was up against it again here.

Tough 5

Toto Nsiala

Similar to Hoole has been a mainstay in a defence which has leaked consistently so far this season – the winner was another poor one to concede.

Costly 5

Aaron Pierre

As one of the only two fit centre-backs, Pierre did OK on an evening where Shrews shipped in another two goals.

Leaky 6

Mal Benning

Was lucky not to get punished for a clumsy challenge when the referee pointed to the spot, he performed well last season but has struggled so far.

Off 5

Carl Winchester

The talking point of the evening was when Winchester went off five minutes before half-time. He is a key player for Salop and they will not want to lose him for a period of time.

Injured 6

Harrison Biggins

One of the players who has done OK in the last two games. He has lots of energy and he gets around the pitch well. Biggins was neat in possession too.

OK 6

Jordan Shipley

Has played in this number 10 role in the last couple of games and it doesn’t appear to have suited him all that much so far – he was on the periphery again last night.

Quiet 5

Charles Sagoe Jr

He was slow to get going having not had much of a pre-season but as the first half, and in fact the game wore on, he began to show his promise.

Promising 6

Tommi O’Reilly

Much of Shrews’ success this season depends on O’Reilly who looks their best technical player. He had some bright moments.

Steady 6

Geroge Lloyd

The striker has had to wait for his chance to his get his first start in blue and amber and he put himself around well. For a small man, he has a superb leap on him.

OK 6

Subs:

Taylor Perry 6 (Winchester 40), Josh Kayode 6 (Sagoe Jr 75)

Not used: Young, Bloxham, Marquis, Cairns.