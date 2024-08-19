Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury players must play their part

Salop have had a difficult start to the League One campaign losing their opening two games - including the 4-1 defeat to Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.

Shrewsbury took the lead through Carl Winchester before a brace from Kwame Poku turned the scoreline around just before the hour mark.

Joel Randall added two goals late on to inflict a miserable scoreline on Hurst’s men.

And the Town boss says they are lucky the Shrewsbury fans are loyal, and his players must react to the adversity.

“There is no hiding place,” he said. “I think there are a couple of players who look like they are short on confidence already.