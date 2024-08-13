Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury will have to dig in during hard run of games

When I saw the fixture list come out and Stevenage away is your first game, it’s not a great start!

I think they’d have preferred to play one of the bigger teams and hope to catch them cold to get a result and build some positivity.

It’s such a difficult place to go and play at Stevenage. As a player I never enjoyed playing there, it’s a very difficult environment to play in.

Couple that with the type of team Stevenage are – they’re a big, physical side who rely on set- plays.

The ball is not in play for large periods of the game, making it very stop-start, and I used to hate that as a player.

Stevenage play on that and make it hard for you.

The team selection reflected that for Town with Aaron Pierre joined by Aristote Nsiala. Both are very physical and for the whole game they dealt with set-plays very well.