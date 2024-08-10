Goals in short supply for Shrewsbury on opening day

After months of preparation, pre-season friendlies, signings, transfer rumours and weekends without football, the EFL season is finally back.

Paul Hurst’s men travel to the Lamex Stadium later today to take on Alex Revell’s Boro side who are looking to regain some poise after Steve Evans left at the end of last campaign.

This fixture was early last year too, as they met second game of the season in a clash which finished 2-0 to Stevenage.

So how have Town done on the opening day over the last five years?

Shrewsbury 1-0 Cheltenham – 2023

The Matt Taylor era at the Croud Meadow began with a bang as they put three points on the board in their first outing.

Ryan Bowman was the man to score the game’s decisive goal on that occasion. It was a game low on quality, and the lack of clear-cut chances was a sign of things to come for both sides.

The Robins did not score a goal for 11 League One games and soon found themselves at the bottom of the table – a position they could not get themselves out of.