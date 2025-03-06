Gareth Ainsworth: Shrewsbury Town morale will not drop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop were held to a goalless draw at home to relegation rival Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening - a game that was dubbed a must-win to keep their survival hopes alive.

The draw leaves Town eight points from safety having played a match more than Rovers, who sit in 20th place. The Shropshire-based side have just 11 matches left to turn their fortunes around.

Shrewsbury are back in third-tier action this weekend as they make the long trip down to Devon to take on another struggling side in Exeter.

And the head coach says despite his side taking one point from the last five matches, he will continue to be full of positivity.