“Proper support” - Gareth Ainsworth pays tribute to Shrewsbury fans during ‘uncertain’ times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Salop fans will make the more than 350-mile round trip from Shrewsbury to St James Park Stadium this weekend - as their side take on Exeter in League One.

Town are eight points from safety, and there has been very little for their fans to cheer at times this campaign, with League Two looking like Shrewsbury’s likely destination next term.

But despite the struggles on the field over the last seven months, Shrewsbury supporters have followed their team loyally throughout, and Ainsworth says that is what motivates him.

"I know what this club means to them,” he said. “I know that at times, the world is a little bit of an uncertain place at the moment.

"The cost of living is again pushing and pushing. So for these fans to put their hands in their pockets and come and support a bunch of boys who have had a tough season, who are in the bottom four in a relegation place, that's proper support. It is proper support.

Shrewsbury Town head coach Gareth Ainsworth has praised supporters (AMA).

"When the good times come. You can say, you know what? These good times mean so much because I was there at Peterborough when we went down to ten men. That is what inspires me.

"People say who motivates the motivator sometimes, and it is that sort of stuff.

"When I see those fans coming down when I see the same faces when I see them get off the coach, and everyone's clapping us, and everyone's applauding us no matter what.

"And not just effort, finance as well. My boys get paid for playing. You don't get paid for supporting."

After the game against the Grecians this weekend, Town welcome Burton Albion, another relegation rival, to Shropshire seven days later.

They have 11 games, and until May 3, to propel themselves up and out of the bottom four.