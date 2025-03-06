Shropshire Star
'Glimmer of hope': Ollie Westbury on Shrewsbury boss Gareth Ainsworth's pre-Exeter press conference

Ollie Westbury brings you all the latest from Gareth Ainsworth's press conference ahead of Shrewsbury Town's trip to Exeter City.

By Ollie Westbury
Published

Salop remain eight points from safety at the foot of League One - having drawn 0-0 with fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening. 

Ollie discusses all the latest from Ainsworth ahead of the game, and how the Salop manager has cited the turnaround in form of other sides down the bottom when discussing Salop's diminishing survival chances

