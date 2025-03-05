Gareth Ainsworth praises Shrewsbury Town duo after Bristol impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 23-year-old has made six appearances - all from the bench - since arriving at Salop in the January transfer window from non-league side Leamington.

The youngster almost scored with his first touch during the game against Bristol Rovers, after coming on as a 75th-minute substitute on Tuesday night. His effort skimmed the outside of the post.

His dummy moments later set up Harrison Biggins, who saw a shot blocked, and he also headed wide late on when he got up well from a corner.

And Ainsworth believes the forward is looking sharp, and with John Marquis suspended for another two games, he could be closing in on his first start since his arrival in Shropshire.

"He is getting better and better all the time, Callum,” the head coach said. “He's training with the boys, getting up to speed. I don't think it is going to be long before there is a start for him.”

Meanwhile, Biggins was another Shrewsbury player who impressed after coming off the bench.

The midfielder was full of energy, and he helped to drive Salop forward when they had to ball. He played a big part in their push for three points at the end of the game.

It has not been an ideal season for the 28-year-old, who has made 11 League One appearances for Salop, while also playing 17 times for Carlisle in the fourth tier.

And Ainsworth revealed he was happy for the former Doncaster man as he has been waiting for his chance.

“I thought Harrison Biggins was excellent when he came on,” he continued. “Really, really front foot. I love him.

"I don't want to name an individual. I don't like doing that, but Biggo's been waiting for his chance.”