Shrewsbury Town bolster goalkeeping department with trialist signing

Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of trialist goalkeeper Joe Young.

By Lewis Cox
Young, the former Wolves academy keeper, has penned a one-year deal at Croud Meadow after appearing as a trialist in each of the summer's pre-season friendlies so far.

He is a substitute in Saturday's home outing against newly-promoted Championship side Derby with Toby Savin – another summer recruit from head coach Paul Hurst – appearing for the first time between the sticks.

Shrewsbury-born Young was released by boyhood club Wolves this summer. He joined Wolves aged eight and had loan spells in non-league with Buxton and AFC Telford United, among others.

"Joe has been with us for a couple of weeks and has been involved in the friendlies we have played so far," said boss Hurst.

"He is a young goalkeeper that was well thought of at Wolves and has experience with England at youth level – having been named in squads at under-16s, under-17s and under-18s level.

"He is a player with potential who we hope can develop under our watch and Brian Jensen's in particular."

