Paul Hurst: Goalkeeper taking his time

Savin did not play in Town’s 2-0 defeat against Birmingham City at the weekend, and he also missed their opening pre-season game against Brackley through injury.

But the Shrews boss has confirmed Town were always aware the former Accrington Stanley keeper would take a while to build himself up with Hurst confirming he will not play against Leicester tomorrow evening either.

“Toby, nothing is amiss there, everything is how we expected,”Hurst said. “Toby is gradually getting fitter we will see how he goes next week, he won’t be involved on Tuesday night, but as I said that was our understanding anyway.

“We need more than one goalkeeper on the books so we are having a look at a couple of keepers, and in due course, I am sure we will let you know what those decisions are.”