Paul Hurst on Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Toby Savin

Savin did not play in Town's 2-0 defeat against Birmingham City at the weekend, and he also missed their opening pre-season game against Brackley through injury.

But the Shrews boss has confirmed Town were always aware the former Accrington Stanley keeper would take a while to build himself up with Hurst confirming he will not play against Leicester on Tuesday evening either.

"Toby, nothing is amiss there, everything is how we expected," Hurst said.

"Toby is gradually getting fitter we will see how he goes next week, he won't be involved on Tuesday night, but as I said that was our understanding anyway.

"We need more than one goalkeeper on the books so we are having a look at a couple of keepers, and in due course, I am sure we will let you know what those decisions are."

Meanwhile, Hurst has confirmed Jack Price will not be part of the plans moving forward.

The midfielder, who signed a short-term contract at the end of last season, was offered the chance to train with Salop over the summer to prove his fitness.

But Hurst admitted he has not heard from the midfielder.

"No I don't think so," he said when asked if he was likely to sign.

"He was invited back, he did not come in so we have not sort of seen or heard from him, so I think that says where that situation is at."

Former Shrews midfielder Jon Nolan, who worked with Hurst in the 2017-18 season, was spotted by fans on a recent video on social media.

Hurst confirmed Nolan has been training with the club.

"I think everyone saw a picture," he continued. "I am not going to deny it, it has not been edited to put a cat amongst the pigeons, he has been training with us.

"But as you have seen he has not been involved in the games we are trying to help Jon in one sense and I do not want to go into too much detail, but there is certainly around him as a person and what we think of him."

Shrews got through another 90 minutes against a good Blues side at the weekend as their preparations continue to step up ahead of the new campaign.

Those games do not get any easier though as they take on Premier League Leicester on Tuesday evening – Hurst says you learn more against better opposition.

"We could, and I mean this respectfully because in terms of a scoreline, it matters to a degree, I am not going to say that it does not matter at all.

"But ultimately we are looking at performances and seeing how the team are taking this on board in terms of the training pitch to a game day.

"We could set out and play an opposition that we would beat most times all through pre-season, but I am not sure you learn as much that way in all honesty.

"I am more than happy with the schedule we have but it is tough for the players when we are playing against the quality that we have.

"And Tuesday in reality is another step up to that."