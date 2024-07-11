Paul Hurst discusses Shrewsbury Town's new addition Tommi O'Reilly

The 20-year-old became Salop’s fifth addition of the summer when he completed a season-long loan move from Aston Villa yesterday.

The youngster, who spent five months on loan in Spain last season at Real Union, is a versatile midfielder and will become the first of Shrews’ five available loans.

The 20-year-old played in all three of Villa’s EFL Trophy games scoring in his side’s 2-2 draw at Sutton United.

He also featured in the Europa Conference League against Zrinjski Mostar as he came on as a 79th-minute substitute for Moussa Diaby.

And Paul Hurst is delighted the youngster has chosen to come to Shropshire for the season – and is happy to get him in early.

“Tommi is a player we have been aware of for the past 18 months,” Hurst said.

“Every time I have watched him he has made something happen in the final third.

“He has excellent ability, he can play wide or centrally, and he is very creative.

“He is a player our fans will really enjoy watching.

“He’s come in on a season-long loan and we are very grateful to Aston Villa for letting him out nice and early – especially as they have only just returned to training.”

O'Reilly is the fifth addition of the summer after team-mates George Lloyd, Toto Nsiala and Harrison Biggins arrived earlier in the window.

Things have then been quiet at the Croud Meadow with only Toby Savin arriving in the last month until yesterday when O'Reilly was announced.

The youngster is highly rated by Aston Villa, having been at the club since the age of nine.

He recently signed a new with Villa back in January this year.

Shrewsbury are gearing up to the start of the season and will play their first pre-season game this weekend against Brackley Town.