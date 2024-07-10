Shrewsbury Town coaches know how to get best out of returning Toto Nsiala

The defender spent 18 months at Shrewsbury under Paul Hurst before following him to Ipswich, then of the Championship, at the end of Town's tilt at League One promotion in 2018.

Nsiala penned a two-year contract a few weeks back and is now in full training with the squad as he waits to make his second debut in blue and amber.

And Skitt, who also worked with Nsiala at both Town and Ipswich, says head coach Hurst and assistant coach Chris Doig know how to get the best out of him.

"Tote's is one of my best friends in football I love the lad to bits," Skitt said.

"He would be someone I have spoken to twice a week since we first met.

"He is the lively character in many ways but the most difficult in some.