Shrewsbury to face League Two side in EFL Cup

The two sides met last campaign in the FA Cup and Ryan Bowman helped guide Town to victory with a hat-trick.

Town's cup draws have been good in recent years after they played at Elland Road against Leeds last season in the first round.

Town also welcomed Burnley to the Croud Meadow the season before that.

The game will take place on the first midweek of the season after Shrewsbury make the trip to Stevenage on the opening weekend of their league campaign just a few days before.