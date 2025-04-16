We visit a North Shropshire market town with a close-knit community that feels more like a village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wem is a quiet market town, exactly between the bustling jewel in Shropshire’s crown. Shrewsbury. and border town Whitchurch.

Visiting the town on a bleaker Monday than our stunning county had had lately, I couldn’t help but think it felt far more like a village than a market town - and locals would agree.

When asked what they like most about the town they call home, most people shrugged their shoulders.

“It’s just Wem,” they said nonchalantly.

Compared to its neighbouring towns, you may initially think that there's not much that would pull tourists into the area.

But fans of Shakespeare can enjoy Soulton Hall, a stunning Tudor country house that has been forever “immortalised” by the playwright in As You Like.

Meanwhile, countryside lovers and picturesque view hunters can head down to the Hawkstone Park Follies, a 100-acre parkland with rugged sandstone hills, gullies and caves.

Despite most locals not having much to say about their hometown, Wem is still a desirable place to live.

One employee at a sweet shop in the high street, who did not want to be named, said she moved to Wem five years ago to retire.