Landmark celebrates 30 years since restoration - and is busier than ever

Hawkstone Park Follies operations manager Howard Fox Hawkstone Park Follies has been open 30 years since restoration

Then Hawkstone Park Follies, near Whitchurch, fell into ruins when the last member of the Hill family to own it was declared bankrupt in 1894.

But in 1993 the Follies reopened as a tourist attraction after a major three-year restoration.

And today, as it celebrates three decades since that restoration, Hawkstone Follies is busier than ever welcoming visitors from near and far.

The Follies, set in 100 acres of parkland opened for a new season at the weekend with a special half-term offer of 50 per cent off tickets to help families struggling with the cost of living.

Manager Howard Fox, who lives almost on Hawkstone’s doorstep, remembers how it was before the restoration of the 1990s.

“As children we used to play in the caves – it was a magical place then and still is today,” he said.

“I never dreamt that it would ever be like it is now or that I would be working here.”

Visitors are encouraged to take in the historic woodland landscape with cliffs, crags, networks of caves, rhododendron jungles, stunning views and a series of extraordinary monuments from The Hermitage and the Gothic Arch to the monument and White Tower.

Special trails take visitors to viewpoints such as the Swiss Bridge and Raven’s Shelf while for children there is the troll trail and one dedicated to taming dragons.

“We say to people, come and enjoy the countryside and being outdoors,” Howard said.

“This really is an amazing place. This year we will be having special events at Easter and Halloween before our magical Santa’s Grotto in the lead up to Christmas.

“And we are also having special foraging events to show people what they can and can’t eat in nature.”

He said he and the staff loved the weddings that take place throughout the year.

“The ceremony takes place in the caves, which is so special.”

The venue also welcomes school trips, with many schools returning year after year with a new class of children.

“We have visiting schools travelling for up to an hour and a half to spent time here.”

It is now recognised as a masterpiece of the School of Naturalistic Landscape and designated as a Grade I listed landscape by English Heritage, it had a new lease of life with a multi-million pound restoration project enabling it to reopen to visitors in 1993. Overgrown but never fully forgotten, pathways were cleared, gullies reopened and handrails reinstalled to allow visitors to enjoy the spectacular views and surprises that The Follies reveal around every corner.

Howard added: “With the support of our visitors we are able to keep this historic landscape alive.

“Our continued restoration work allows us to open up new areas that may have been forgotten about for over 100 years.