Shrewsbury Town midfielder secures loan move to Scottish Premier League

Idowu joined Salop in December 2023 from League of Ireland side Waterford.

But despite signing early in the month, he had to wait more than a month to make his Shrewsbury Town debut which eventually came against arch-rivals Wrexham – a game which Shrews ended up losing 1-0.

Idowu was signed by former Town head coach Matt Taylor, but he was sacked just a few weeks later and replaced by Paul Hurst.

The former Southampton academy product made 10 substitute appearances for Town all told last season and at times struggled to make the matchday 18.

With the Shrewsbury players returning to pre-season at the end of this week, Idowu has now completed a move away from Shropshire ahead of the upcoming season as he seeks to gain valuable first-team minutes.

He is the third player to leave the Croud Meadow either permanently or temporarily this summer after Max Mata returned to New Zealand to play for Auckland in another season-long loan deal.

Jason Sraha was sold to League One rivals Burton Albion - with the left-footed defender securing a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, Salop will play local rivals Birmingham City and Walsall in the season's EFL Trophy.

It will be the second successive season they have taken on the Saddlers in the competition who are led by former Town defender Mat Sadler.