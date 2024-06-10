New Shrewsbury forward George Lloyd excited to work for 'honest' duo

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lloyd penned a two-year deal with Salop last week after turning down a new contract at Cheltenham Town.

The 24-year-old joined the Robins at under-10 level and went on to score 11 goals in 136 appearances in all competitions at Whaddon Road.

The striker, who netted both goals in a 2-0 home win over Shrewsbury on Boxing Day, also lifted the League Two title in 2021.

Lloyd spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Grimsby Town in League Two under Hurst and his assistant Chris Doig – scoring five goals and setting up four more.

Attracted

And Lloyd was attracted by the possibility of linking up with Hurst and Doig again, while his strong relationship with director of football Micky Moore, who he worked with at Cheltenham, also proved a contributing factor.

“I ended up getting sent out on loan to Grimsby under the gaffer here and I really enjoyed it,” he told the club website. “It was a perfect fit because of that. Two fundamentally honest people (Hurst and Doig) who I really respect.

“Training was fun and ultimately that’s what you want as a professional footballer. They trusted me and I trusted them.

“I wanted to get that link up after I left. It didn’t happen but that’s football so now getting that link up again is really exciting. I was at Cheltenham for 10-plus years and Micky came to the football club in the director of football role, and was one of the first people to do that, when I was a first year pro.

“Micky gave me a pathway that wasn’t there before, to develop into a professional footballer.”

Lloyd reflects fondly on his time at Cheltenham, where he spent the best part of the last 15 years, but feels it’s the right time for a change.

“It feels like the end of an era. I’ve got really fond memories of Cheltenham,” he reflected. “There’s too many people to thank for the development of my career. The fans were brilliant there but sometimes in life it’s time for a change.

“And at this time, I feel that it is the right time for a change and that this is the right place for a change.”

After missing the first 12 games last term, Lloyd went on to amass 29 appearances in all competitions as Cheltenham succumbed to relegation from League One on the final day.

He spent the majority of his spell at Whaddon Road struggling to nail down a consistent first-team place, but hopes his recent regular game time will provide him with the platform to enjoy his football in Shropshire.

“You just want to play as many games as you can,” he continued. “Luckily, I managed to do that at Cheltenham last year. That was kind of my first season playing week in, week out, for a team.

“And when I was at Grimsby with the gaffer, I just want to enjoy my football like I have the last 18 months.

“Before that, it was hard mentally, it was hard physically and I just want to enjoy it really.

“I loved playing under the gaffer as I said and I just want to get back to that.”