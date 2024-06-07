Shrewsbury Town to make first summer signing

The Shropshire Star understands Salop have beaten off competition from two other clubs to secure the 24-year-old's signature.

The signing is set to come on the back of skipper Chey Dunkley's departure to Chesterfield - which left Salop with just a handful of contracted first team players.

The arrival of Lloyd will mark a with Paul Hurst, who he worked with at Grimsby as a loanee in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Lloyd, comfortable out wide or as an attack-minded midfielder, struck both goals as Cheltenham earned a 2-0 Boxing Day victory over Salop last season.

The forward has played 136 senior matches for Cheltenham since his breakthrough in 2017 and also had loans at Hereford and Port Vale.

He scored five times in 21 games on loan under Hurst a little over a year ago, and now arrives at Salop following the end of his Cheltenham contract.