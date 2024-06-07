Shrewsbury Town confirm first signing of the summer

Salop have beaten off competition from two other clubs to secure the 24-year-old's signature.

The forward has played 136 senior matches for Cheltenham since his breakthrough in 2017 and also had loans at Hereford and Port Vale.

He scored five times in 21 games on loan under Paul Hurst at Grimsby a little over a year ago, and he now becomes his first signing since he returned as Salop boss.

Lloyd arrives on a free transfer and has penned a two-year-deal.

Hurst believes Salop fans will enjoy watching Lloyd play and he hopes he can do even better than he did for him a Grimsby.

He said: “I’m delighted to bring George in - he is a player who had a lot of interest so we’re really pleased he chose us.

“The fact he knows how we work and had a successful loan spell with us at Grimsby I’m sure helped him make that decision.

“I think our fans will enjoy watching him. He is an extremely hard-working forward who brings energy to the team.

“He is an infectious character and a real team player. But as well as working tirelessly, he is also good in the air - much better than his size perhaps suggests.

“He is still at an age where there are improvements to be made - which I saw during his spell with us previously and over the course of last season.

“But playing under me and Chris he had his best goalscoring return and we will be hoping he can add that to his all-round game.”