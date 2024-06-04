Early release for Shrewsbury Town home shirt

And fans are able to get their hands on the new shirt ahead of the summer, thanks to one “of the earliest kit launches in the club’s history”.

Oxen is providing kit for the men’s and women’s first teams, the academy, foundation and all management and performance staff.

Chief executive Liam Dooley said: “We are thrilled to be able to unveil our home kit for the 2024/25 season.

“Having spoken with supporters, we know there has been a real desire among our fans to have our kits on sale earlier.

“Our partnership with Oxen has allowed us to have one of the earliest kit launches in the club’s history.

“Most importantly, Oxen has given us the opportunity to involve our supporters in the design process.

“We think the new home shirt looks fantastic and I hope fans are happy to see us return to those iconic blue and amber stripes ahead of what we hope will be an exciting season.”

They have gone on sale immediately online and in person in the club shop from 11am today. The home shirt retails at £48 for adults, £37 for juniors or £36 for toddlers. Shorts and socks will be available to buy online later this month.