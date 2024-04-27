Shrewsbury 1 Leyton Orient 3 - Report

Salop produced a lacklustre display for over an hour which saw them trail 3-0 to Richie Wellens' side only for Dan Udoh to score a consolation as Paul Hurst's side tried to produce a late comeback to no avail.

There was nothing on the game for either team apart from personal pride.

And in the first half, it is fair to say Leyton Orient showed more of it.

They led inside nine minutes when Daniel Adu-Adjei converted Dan Agyei's low cross from close range.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Omar Beckles of Leyton Orient (AMA)

Agyei was a constant threat for the visitors, and he hit the crossbar twice in the space of 10 seconds as the hosts pushed for a second.

First, it was via a cross-come-shot. That hit the bar with Marko Marosi beaten all ends up, and then when the ball came back into the box, his header smashed into the woodwork when it looked easier to score.

That second did come when Ethan Galbraith was played through on goal, he lobbed Marosi, and the Shrewsbury fans muttered their discontent through boos at half-time.

Paul Hurst could have made five substitutes at the break, such was the display delivered by his side in that first period, but he only made two.

Aiden O'Brien came on as did Elliott Bennett for his 600th career appearance - he wore the armband.

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town and Ethan Galbraith of Leyton Orient (AMA)

But Orient added a third shortly after. They hit Town on the counter and Agyei had the freedom of the Meadow to run down the left - he was not closed down - and he calmly finished past Marosi.

Chey Dunkley, on his 100th appearance for the club, had to come off injured - he was replaced by Jack Price.

Jordan Shipley tried his look from distance when he thought keeper Sam Howes was showing him too much of the goal, but his effort went into the side netting.

Galbraith should have added his second and Orient's fourth when he had an open goal after Feeney had been dispossessed, but he missed the target.

Joe Anderson of Shrewsbury Town and Dan Agyei of Leyton Orient (AMA)

And with 20 minutes to go, it looked like Town finally woke up. Shipley missed from close range before Dan Udoh got one back for Salop.

Bennett's cross saw the striker rise the highest and nod it into the empty net.

Shrewsbury Town players react after conceding a goal to make it 0-2 (AMA)

Udoh could have a second four minutes from time when Howes spilt Shipley's shot from distance, and the forward tried to turn in the rebound only for the keeper to throw himself at Udoh's feet and block it behind for a corner.

The last 20 minutes really was much better from Shrews as they had several chances to get back in the game, but the true damage was already done.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley (Price 53), Anderson, Sobowale (Bennett 45), Benning, Hinchy (O'Brien 45), Winchester, Shipley, Udoh, Bloxham.

Subs: Burgoyne, Sraha, Bennett, Price, Bayliss, O'Brien, Bowman.

Orient: Howes, James, Sweeney (Hunt 79), Simpson, Agyei (Forde 71), Brown, Pratley (Sanders 71), Beckles (Happe 71), Adu-Adjei (Pegrum 90), Galbraith.

Subs: Brynn, Happe, Forde, Sanders, Hunt, Pegrum.