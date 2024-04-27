Paul Hurst confirms decisions made on out of contract Shrewsbury Town players

Salop fell to a 3-1 loss at home to Leyton Orient on the final day of the League One season after putting in a disappointing display.

But with the game being a dead rubber more focus has been put into affairs off the pitch than what was going on it during the final day of the campaign.

Shrewsbury have a high number of players at the end of contracts this summer, and decisions about where their futures lie have been made according to Hurst.

"Yeah, the decisions have been made. The retained list will go out very soon, and then, fortunately, I won't be around to answer questions," he joked.

"In time, I will be more than happy to do that, but for the time being decisions have been made so there will be some here, but there will be a large part of a new squad for the fans to get to know, hopefully, cheer on and connect with."

And the Town boss was asked how difficult it is for a head coach to have those conversations with players.

"I can probably answer that in two parts," he added. "One it is not a nice part of the job, because as I think I said the other day you have to be respectful of the fact it is people's careers and livelihoods.

The ones you are saying that you don't want to keep at the football club there might be some uncertainty for them.

"For all I know deep down, maybe some of them are happy. And there are others that you ask to stay at the football club that perhaps don't want to for whatever reason - I don't mean that for being critical of them.

"There are different parts of that. The ones where you are putting people in an uncertain situation I don't take any joy from that. It is certainly one of if not the worst parts of the job.

"But then the other side of me if I am trying to take any emotion out of the situation, is some if it has been relatively easy because of what we have done overall and the way that it has looked."