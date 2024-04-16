Dave Edwards: Missed opportunity leaves Shrewsbury Town needing to find a win

It was a game which was there to be won. Wycombe firmly looked like a team on the beach with nothing to play for.

They have a lot of good players but they were very poor. Unfortunately, Shrewsbury matched that intensity, which I was really surprised about.

It was a huge game and the manager spoke about how important it was in the build-up to the game.

When you look at the remaining fixtures, it was probably Shrewsbury’s best chance of picking up points.

With results going their way again on Saturday, they could be completely safe by now.

It was a huge missed opportunity. What surprised me the most is the lack of intensity in the game, especially at the start.

Paul Hurst has definitely got a reaction out of the players since he’s come in, but that was missing on Saturday.