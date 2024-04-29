Shrewsbury Town set to waste no time on re-build

Shortly after Saturday's final day defeat to Leyton Orient - the club confirmed their released and retained list with eight first players set to leave the Croud Meadow.

Marko Marosi and Chey Dunkley have been offered new deals - with the club keen to keep Dan Udoh, Mal Benning and Aaron Pierre.

With a large number of players set for the exit Salop are set for a busy summer - and Hurst insists the work will begin soon.

“The aim was to make sure we were still a League One club,” Hurst said when he reflected on the season. “I think most people agree. If there is anyone out there looking at the table thinking we weren’t in that bad a position – then trust me, if you speak to the dressing room they know where we were.