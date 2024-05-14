Dave Edwards: Benning is Mr Consistent

For someone to commit so quickly shows they are very happy at the club and happy with the manager.

It is great for Benning because he had a terrific second half of the season where he really grew in confidence, and at 30, he will have a lot of experience in what could be quite an inexperienced squad next year.

Paul Hurst has obviously seen enough in his time, not just on the pitch but off the pitch too, that he is the type of character he wants in that dressing room to be part of his leadership group.

As a player, he has been very very good and he really suits what Paul Hurst has been trying to change since he came to the club.

He wants to turn Town into more of a possession-based team, and he wants them to be a bit more exciting and move the ball.