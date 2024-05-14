Two men required hospital treatment after 10 man fight started inside venue - police appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened on Saturday April 6 at around 3am when a group of around 10 men started to fight inside the Albert's Shed in Southwater.

The affray then continued outside the bar, before the group moved to the road between the multi-storey car park and the Telford International Centre.

Two men required hospital treatment following the incident.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone who was in the town centre at the time of the incident is asked to contact DC Erica Hanson-McKenzie by emailing her on erica.hanson-mckenzie@westmercia.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 65i of April 6, 2024.

Alternatively, if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org