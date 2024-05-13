Elliott Bennett pays tribute to former Shrewsbury striker Marvin Morgan after marvellous Meadow day

The clash featured ex-players and YouTube stars in honour of former Shrewsbury Town fan-favourite Marvin Morgan. Fresh Ego FC, the fashion brand created by Morgan during his time in Shropshire, took on a Content Creator XI in the sunshine at the Meadow in a game which finished 6-6 at full-time – before Fresh Ego FC won on penalties.

Former Salop players turned out for Morgan with Bennett, Joe Jacobson, Mat Sadler and Matt Richards a few big-name players to be involved in the game, with the latter scoring an excellent goal from outside the box.

And Bennett, who only left Salop a few weeks ago, said it was a superb day for a great cause as they raised money for Joe Thompson – who is undergoing treatment for cancer for the third time

“I used to speak to Marvin when he first started up the clothing brand,” Bennett said.

“I always found him such a lovely charming human being. He was the first player to kind of break out from just being a footballer and doing the clothing brand thing.

“It is so good to see what it has become, but obviously so incredibly sad that he lost his life.

“To see things like this and his legacy continuing and the causes they are trying to help out is incredible and all power to Jerri and all the team, and his young son, it is incredible.”

There were more than 400 supporters in the stadium watching the game and Ben Alexander, who runs Fresh Ego FC and was a close friend of Morgan, said he will be looking down with a smile seeing the amount of people who turned out for him.

“The day was brilliant,” Alexander said. “Jerri and myself, Marvin’s partner, came here about three weeks ago on Marvin’s birthday, and the club mentioned getting a day together.

“We had a short period of time to put it on, but I think it has been really good. The turnout has been really good and there were lots of goals for people to enjoy.

“All in all, it was a really good day.

“Me and Marvin were best friends for the best part of 25 years. We grew up together played football together, and we were each other’s confidants so we formed a close bond.

“Since Marvin’s passing, I have taken on Fresh Ego FC and wanted to keep things going and keep doing it as it was something that was really important for Marvin.

“Just before he passed we came here to open up the disability pitch, played a game on there, and one of his wishes was a game on the pitch, so really proud that we have managed to get it on and got the result he would have wanted. He would be really proud looking down seeing some of his former team-mates coming together, his family, his friends as well as Shrewsbury fans. He will be looking down with a smile knowing all his family and friends remember him and want to continue his legacy.”