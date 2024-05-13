Shrewsbury Town putting together sustainability plan

Salop announced £3 million losses when their accounts for the 2022/23 season were revealed while their cash reserves had dropped from £1.5 million to £81,184.

And Dooley says they have been run so well for a long while and they need to get back to that.

“We have been held up as one of the best-run football clubs in the EFL by football finance experts and to then see where we are now with a reported £3 million loss is a massive turnaround,” he said.