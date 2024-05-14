Watch as historic steam train rolls out of Shrewsbury sidings

The train, called the Welsh Marches Express, was delayed on its arrival into the county town but luckily it had lots of spare time built into the timetable before it had to depart on its journey from 4pm on Tuesday.

There was plenty of time for the engineers to make sure the loco was fully loaded with coal as it sat at Coton Hill sidings blowing the occasional steam jet into the air.

The giant mechanical snake slowly at first, then with more speed, chuffed off towards the station in time to pick up passengers again.