Shropshire Star
Close

Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings vs Leyton Orient: 5s and 6s on poor final day

Ollie Westbury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their final day defeat to Leyton Orient.

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town challenges for the ball at this corner (AMA)

Marko Marosi 6

Would be disappointed to concede three in what could be his final appearance in a Town shirt. There was little he could do about any of them, though.

Morgan Feeney 5

Turned the ball on to his own post in the first half as it felt like wave after wave of Orient attacks. Dan Agyei caused him a lot of problems on the right side of the back.

Chey Dunkley 6

He trudged off just after the hour mark with what looked like a hamstring injury – it was his 100th appearance for Shrews and he has always given his all.

Joe Anderson 6

His loan spell has not always gone his way but he did OK on this occasion despite Town letting three goals in.

Similar stories
Most popular