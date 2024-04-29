Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings vs Leyton Orient: 5s and 6s on poor final day

Marko Marosi 6

Would be disappointed to concede three in what could be his final appearance in a Town shirt. There was little he could do about any of them, though.

Morgan Feeney 5

Turned the ball on to his own post in the first half as it felt like wave after wave of Orient attacks. Dan Agyei caused him a lot of problems on the right side of the back.

Chey Dunkley 6

He trudged off just after the hour mark with what looked like a hamstring injury – it was his 100th appearance for Shrews and he has always given his all.

Joe Anderson 6

His loan spell has not always gone his way but he did OK on this occasion despite Town letting three goals in.