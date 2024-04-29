Ollie Westbury analysis: Thoughts turn to the future after a final day to forget for Shrewsbury Town

Within hours of the 2023/24 League One campaign finishing, Salop wasted no time announcing which players had been let go and which ones they hoped to keep heading into the next campaign.

It looks like it is going to be a huge summer for Paul Hurst and the club’s director of football Micky Moore, with their success determining Town’s fate in the third tier next season.

Marko Marosi and Chey Dunkley have both been offered new terms at the Croud Meadow, but with the club having an option to extend their deals if they want to – it looks as if they want to negotiate fresh terms. That would be presumably on lower money due to Shrews’ financial issues, which have been well documented.

Marosi could, without doubt, play at a high-end League One club and maybe even a Championship team. Without him, Town would almost certainly have gone down. He has been brilliant and you could not fault him if he chooses to explore his options elsewhere. Dunkley much the same, would most likely get a decent move somewhere else.

The Dan Udoh saga will rumble on. A contract has been on the table for some time for Udoh, so he will need to decide whether he wants to stay in Shropshire or if he, too, wants to explore different options.

Mal Benning, through his performances in 2024, has been offered a new deal as has Aaron Pierre, which is arguably the one slightly surprising decision of the players to be offered deals. He did OK when he was called upon, albeit that was not frequently.