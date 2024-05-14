Man admits causing woman's death in Telford crash just days before Christmas

Justin Jones, 43, is accused of causing the death of 73-year-old Susan Leonora Beech on Halesfield 1 on December 16 last year.

Ms Beech was travelling in a Vauxhall Astra, which collided with a Renault Master Luton van. She was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford but, despite the best efforts of medics, died that same day.