Shrewsbury Town CEO Liam Dooley issues warning on impending accounts

After being asked in a meeting with the club’s fan engagement panel in November, Dooley revealed chairman Roland Wycherley was supporting the club financially.

But until the club’s 2023 finances are released, the full extent of Shrewsbury’s financial position is hard to know.

In an open letter to supporters on their website Dooley confirmed those accounts are imminent.

He said: “For those supporters interested in the finances and the future, the 2023 accounts will be published in the coming weeks and will confirm the situation we are in right now.

“But rest assured the process is already under way to cut these losses as the club continues to try and increase revenue in new innovative ways and cut costs wherever possible.”

In January, speaking at a Supporters’ Parliament meeting, Dooley confirmed there were two buyers in talks about purchasing Town. But in his letter, the CEO said nothing is imminent.

“We also continue to look for new investment, and while expressions of interest are still ongoing, although there is nothing imminent,” he added.

Before Dooley’s arrival, the club had been criticised by supporters for their lack of communication, which is something that has been addressed.

“Ten weeks ago, in my first open letter to supporters, I expressed my commitment to improving communication with our fans,” he said. “It is only by communicating with you regularly that we are going to drive fan engagement and bring all supporters with us on the journey we want to travel as a club.

“That is why I am writing to you all again, roughly 10 weeks on as promised, to say what has happened and what projects are currently ongoing at the Croud Meadow.”

He also revealed director of football, Micky Moore, will be communicating with fans later this week.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town are set to take on Kidderminster Harriers in a behind-closed-doors friendly today.

Town are without a game this weekend after their League One clash against Bolton was postponed due to international call-ups from the home side.

And so they have organised a reserve team fixture against National League side Kidderminster Harriers, which is likely to feature the first-team squad’s fringe players.