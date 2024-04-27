Paul Hurst returns contract decision back to Shrewsbury striker Dan Udoh

Udoh, whose 11th goal of the season in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Charlton sealed Town’s League One status, said afterwards that new deal talks are “in the club’s hands”.

The striker’s existing contract ends this summer, at the end of his fifth season with the club and head coach Hurst said he will be “delighted” if Udoh agrees to sign a new deal.

But Nigeria-born Udoh, who is 28 in August, is set for significant interest from elsewhere after responding to ACL injury heartbreak last season to net double-figures for the second time in Town colours.

“I think it’s pretty obvious what we will be trying to do with Dan, (but) he’ll have a lot of interest, so that’s maybe a situation where...he’s said it’s in our hands, but I would probably smash it back at him and say perhaps it’s not just in our hands!” Hurst smiled.