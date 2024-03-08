Port Vale v Shrewsbury - Who's out and who's a doubt
Shrewsbury have 10 games left this season and they need to make sure they maintain their League One status.
This time out they head to Vale Park to take on Darren Moore's Port Vale in what can only be described as a relegation six-pointer.
Town seem to be over the worst of their injury problems that have hampered them in recent weeks.
Mal Benning and Dan Udoh have missed games for one reason or another but they are both back now - but what does the rest of the squad look like?