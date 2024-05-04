Deal or no deal? Shrewsbury Town playing the waiting game

Marko Marosi

Despite the keeper having an option of another year on his contract in Shropshire, Shrewsbury offered him a new deal on lower terms.

Given his performances last season, he will no doubt have interest from high-end League One clubs.

Verdict: Unlikely to sign

Aaron Pierre

A strange season for Pierre. He joined halfway through and struggled to make the starting XI before doing OK under Paul Hurst until his season-ending groin injury.

Verdict: Likely to stay

Mal Benning

The left wing-back had an underwhelming start to life in Shropshire but then performed excellently in the second half of the season. He has arguably been the stand-out performer in 2024 which is why the club have offered him a new deal. His performances may have attracted the attention of other League One clubs and he may want to keep his options open.

Verdict: Could go either way

Dan Udoh

The Salop striker was offered a deal back in November but Town and Udoh still seem to be a long way apart on his value. If they have not managed to come to an agreement at this stage it will depend on who blinks first and what Udoh can get elsewhere.

The next few weeks will be very important as to what the future holds for the fan-favourite.

Verdict: Unlikely to stay

Chey Dunkley

The skipper will find himself in a similar boat to Marosi having been offered a new deal despite the club being able to keep him if they wanted to.

Again, Dunkley is a player who could get into a side much higher up the League One table and he could be looking for a lucrative move at the latter stages of his career.

Verdict: Unlikely to stay