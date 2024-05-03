Paul Hurst wants 'more aligned' Shrewsbury Town group

There is set to be a huge turnover in their squad after they released eight first-team players at the conclusion of the League One season on Saturday.

Some players have been offered new deals but may not sign, while the loan players have returned to their parent clubs. This leaves Town with nine first-team players.

And Hurst says that this can sometimes be a benefit.

“It can be,” he said. “I think sometimes there are cycles within a football club.