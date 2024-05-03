Who can make an impact for Shrewsbury Town next season?

The rest of the 2023/24 squad has either been released or offered new deals at the Croud Meadow – but only time will tell if they will sign them. Of the remaining players in the squad – who is likely to be a starter? And for those that are not starters, what will their role be? We take a look at each one.

Morgan Feeney

The defender joined last summer after his contract ended at Carlisle, a decision which in hindsight, looks a good one after his old club’s relegation back to League Two.

He did OK. He was used in different positions, sometimes on the right side of three central defenders and other times at right-back, but he was solid.

Target: Maintain place in starting XI.

Jason Sraha

A strange old season for Sraha, who had to wait for his chance in the starting XI. Once he got it, he did well under Matt Taylor and looked as if he had been a real find for Shrewsbury.

But after the arrival of Hurst, he fell down the pecking order and hardly featured aside from the odd occasion.

Target: Needs to be pushing for a place in the starting XI.

George Nurse

Missed the entire season after suffering his second consecutive ACL injury, but is clearly a talented player who Shrews rate highly after giving him a new contract.

Target: Ease his way back into the team and target a regular starting position.

Roland Idowu

Arrived in Shrewsbury in December, and it is fair to say his Salop career has not got off to the start he would have liked. He did not make a league start under Taylor or Paul Hurst and will need to try to put that right next season.

Target: Needs to push for more regular first-team football.

Carl Winchester

As consistent a performer as anyone in the Shrewsbury team last season. He made 44 League One starts after joining the club permanently last summer.

He played at right wing-back and in the centre of midfield and gave his all for the team.

As someone who has been promoted out of this division before there may be suitors for him this summer – and he will want to be competing near the top half rather than the bottom.

Target: Help Salop push further up the league.

Taylor Perry

The youngster had a solid first season in Shropshire. He started a lot of games and always gave his all. Perry scored a couple of really important goals for Salop including a late equaliser at Cambridge and the winner at Wycombe. He will set his sights on scoring a few more next season.

Target: Maintain first-team place while getting more goal contributions.

Jordan Shipley

Along with Winchester, Shipley is a contender for the Shrews player-of-the-season award.

He has another year left on his deal at the Croud Meadow, but a player with Shipley’s quality is bound to have suitors.

Town will do well to keep him this summer.

Target: Help Salop push further up the league

Tom Bloxham

A strange old season for Bloxham, who spent the first half of it on loan before being called back in January.

The youngster played a lot of games and did well when he came back to Shropshire. He will hope to pick up where he left off when next season starts.

Target: Maintain first-team place while getting more goal contributions

Max Mata

The Shrewsbury Town youngster arrived in Shropshire with a lot of promise. But sadly, his first season with Town never got going, and he ended up being shipped out on loan in January. He will hope for better fortunes next time out.

Target: Needs to be pushing for a place in the starting XI.