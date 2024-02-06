Ollie Westbury's debrief: Paul Hurst’s Shrewsbury revolution will take time

The new boss got a wonderful reception from the Shrewsbury Town fans on Saturday. But his side could not get the result everyone wanted to make it a fairytale return as they lost 2-1 to Neil Harris’s Cambridge United – but what were the main talking points from the game?

Mistakes

Salop were guilty of making two costly errors to concede.

Just two minutes after Dan Udoh had given Shrewsbury the lead, Cambridge were level – and it was a bad goal to concede.

Chey Dunkley, who is so often Town’s best player, got caught out of position and when Jack Lankester broke with the ball down the left side, the Salop players were running back towards their own goal, and it was easily slotted home by Lyle Taylor. The second goal, 26 seconds after the break, came in similar fashion, and Hurst would be disappointed by the timing and manner of them both.

Patience