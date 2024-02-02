Shrewsbury v Cambridge - Who's out and who's a doubt

At no stage this season have Town had so few players on the injury list.

Matt Taylor's side struggled to score goals and create chances, but they were not helped by a horrendous injury record - most of which came from contact injuries picked up in games.

Town got back to winning ways last week under new boss Paul Hurst, and after a promising performance, it felt like things were looking up.

And when you take into consideration the fact there are only two players in the treatment room now - that is a relief for Shrewsbury fans too.

Who is still out of the side, and when are they likely to return?

Tom Flanagan 0% chance

Injured his knee before Christmas and it was a nasty-looking problem that would keep him out for a sustained period. He will be picking up his rehab now though in an attempt to get back in the weeks and months.

George Nurse 0% chance

Recently signed a new contract at the club, but Nurse is unlikely to feature again this season as he comes back from his second successive ACL injury.