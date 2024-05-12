Former team mates gather in memory of Shrewsbury Town striker Marvin Morgan

It was the inaugural Marvin Morgan Memorial Cup, a game between Fresh Ego FC, Morgan’s fashion brand that he founded during his time at Salop, and Content Creator XI featuring former Salop players Elliott Bennett, Mat Sadler, Matt Richards, Jermaine Grandison and Joe Jacobson.

The clash ended 6-6 after Fresh Ego FC came from 6-3 down to level the scores before winning on penalties. More than 400 supporters turned out in the sunshine to watch the game and Morgan’s son, Miles Morgan, came on and scored a penalty in the shoot-out.

Morgan was a cult hero among Town fans as his goals helped the club achieve promotion to League One in 2011/12 while also having a close relationship with chairman Roland Wycherley – who was in attendance for the game.

Ben Alexander, Morgan’s best friend, said he hopes there is scope to make this a more regular event.

